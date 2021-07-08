‘Night and day’

One year ago, Sachse’s Alex Orji hadn’t played a snap of quarterback in Texas high school football.

COVID-19 had shut down the school and he was unable to take any reps in the spring and most of the summer because of the pandemic. While he had im­pressed scouts before the season at camp, he had an opportunity to prove himself on the field.

One year later and Orji has plenty of accolades under his belt. He led District 9-6A with 25 total touchdowns (15 rushing and 10 passing) while also accu­mulating 2,329 total yards. Orji was named first-team all-dis­trict athlete for his efforts and led the Mustangs to a playoff appearance in his first season as a starter.

For the full story, see our July 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]