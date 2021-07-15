Lady Mustangs volleyball programs reload for 2021

A program like the Sachse Lady Mustangs volleyball team isn’t interested in rebuilding.

Under head coach Rikki Jones, the Sachse Lady Mustangs have build one of the strongest volleyball programs in the Metroplex. Prior to last season, the Lady Mustangs won 30 or more games in the previous three seasons each and won the district championship each season. With COVID-19 limiting the team to just 22 wins, Sachse still won a share of the district title with Wylie and reached the regional semifinals before falling to Klein. Coach Jones cherished the moment with her team despite the difficult circumstances.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]