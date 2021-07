Last season, head coach Mark Behrens knew he had a young inexperienced defense for the Sachse Mustangs.

After getting a season, play­off experience and a full offsea­son of spring football and work­outs, the Mustangs’ defense has a chance to be special in 2021. Led by a strong and deep group on the defensive line, coach Behrens wants to bring the pres­sure to opposing offenses.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]