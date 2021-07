Every Garland ISD student will have access to free, nu­tritious meals every school day throughout the 2021-22 school year.

A student’s household in­come would typically need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for free or re­duced-price meals. This year, however, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]