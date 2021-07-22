Heard named MVP of TGCA all-star game

Sachse rising senior Zoria Heard was given an invitation to the 2021 Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star game.

Not only was she named one of the top seniors in the state with the award, but she also led the red team of the 5-6A matchup to victory, taking home the MVP award for the game for good measure. The experience was every­thing for Heard, as she was able to play with some of the best players in the state.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]