Traffic study results presented

Sachse City Council made appointments to various boards and commissions, received a budget update and discussed Blackburn Road during the July 12 council meeting.

Financial Director Teresa Savage presented information on the city’s long-range finan­cial plan, including a budget calendar. The July 26 city coun­cil meeting will include a bud­get workshop and the prelimi­nary budget will be considered in the Aug. 2 council meeting. According to Savage, council will then hold a public hearing and adopt the budget on Sept. 7.

For the full story, see our July 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]