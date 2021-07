In her Olympic debut, Jour­dan Delacruz had high hopes for a medal at Tokyo 2020.

However, the 23-year-old Wylie native came up just short, finishing seventh overall for the U.S. Weightlifting Team.

Delacruz was the first partic­ipant to compete for the U.S. team, lifting at the 49 kg (108 lbs) bodyweight class.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]