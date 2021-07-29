Teacher helps students build experience

Students know when they take a theater class at SHS, they’ll be set to build a strong foundation.
Using a partnership he has been developing since 2005, Sachse High School Technical Theatre Director Joe Murdoch and Garland Summer Musicals allow students to earn a college credit by building sets for the program’s shows.
Murdoch says students build the sets in the classroom, but it gives them real-world experience that can’t be taught
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]