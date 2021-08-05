Mustangs add athleticism to linebackers

School is back in session and districts across the state are offering free breakfast and lunch, but for some families, the help isn’t enough.
Both Collin and Dallas County have large impoverished populations and a recent report released by the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance showed a record 4,570 homeless individuals in both counties.
Many struggling families do not make their woes known and try to live life as normally as possible — which is where food pantries can help.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]