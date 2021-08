Facing the challenges of a young secondary in 2020, the Sachse Mustangs retool with tal­ent at the positions.

Giving up some big games last season in the passing game, the Mustangs wanted to add more pieces in the secondary. With the experience and physicality now at their disposal, coach Mark Behrens thinks they can improve from last season.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]