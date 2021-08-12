Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Woodbridge Golf Club, the crown jewel of the communi­ty built by the Herzog Devel­opment Corporation in 1999, is now under new ownership.

Larry Galloway, founder of Advance Golf Partners, along with a team of inves­tors, purchased the club this past spring. Galloway and his group also own cours­es around the country and in the area, including Sky Creek Ranch in Fort Worth and Bri­dlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]