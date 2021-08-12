Woodbridge Golf Club under new ownership

Woodbridge Golf Club, the crown jewel of the community built by the Herzog Development Corporation in 1999, is now under new ownership.
Larry Galloway, founder of Advance Golf Partners, along with a team of investors, purchased the club this past spring. Galloway and his group also own courses around the country and in the area, including Sky Creek Ranch in Fort Worth and Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]