Sachse girls finish in eighth place

The Sachse girls ran in the Plano ISD Invitational, finishing in eighth place with 189 points.

They came in behind seventh-placed McKinney (182 points) and Plano at sixth place (147 points). The top runner was Anna Eischen, who came in 15th place (20:07.50) out of 104 runners. Madeleine Herrera was the next top runner for the Lady Mustangs, coming in 24th place (20:35.10).

On the boys team, Israel Garcia finished 62nd (18:37.60), Joey Kelly ran in a very nice 69th place (18:57.50) and Logan Fiveash came in one spot behind in 70th (18:59.10).

Sachse’s boys team finished 13th overall out of 15 teams with 338 points. The Mustangs finished just behind Valley View (327 points) and Richardson (312 points).

Sachse’s next scheduled meet is at the Fossil Ridge Run of the Panther on Sept. 3.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]