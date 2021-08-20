Lady Mustangs start season 6-1

The Sachse Lady Mustangs got off to a strong start to the season, winning six matches.

Opening the season on Aug. 10 at home against Rockwall-Heath, Sachse took control of the game, winning in straight sets 3-0 (25-20, 25-16 and 25-23).

The Lady Mustangs followed up the season-opening win by hosting the Garland ISD volleyball tournament. With three matches in pool play determining the advancement to the champions bracket, the Lady Mustangs took control. Sachse won all three pool play matches, beating Berkner, Ranchview and Frisco Independence. For coach Rikki Jones, setting the tone with victories was key for the young team’s confidence.

“It felt good to get those wins early on,” Jones said. “We’ve got a bunch of new girls in new positions so anytime we can get some court time and work together and get a win it feels good. It’s just trying to get them comfortable in the system.”

Taking on Berkner, the Lady Mustangs dominated early, winning the two sets 25-8 and 25-9. Sachse developed good chemistry, working with a number of the younger players in the team with a confidence-building win.

“Team-wise, we’re doing good,” Jones said. “The expectations and speed of the game are new. They’re doing a great job and being very coachable, but it’s going to take some time for them to get better.”

The Lady Mustangs then took care of Ranchview by winning again in straight sets 2-0. While the match was closer, Sachse’s net-front size was too much, winning the sets 25-16 and 25-14, setting up the final match of pool play. That led to the final victory, beating Independence in straight sets 25-19 and 25-11.

Sachse’s defense proved the difference in the win over a competitive Lady Knights team, with Macy Taylor and Zoria Heard getting to every ball. Early on in the season, that backline looks like a strength for the Lady Mustangs.

“We talked about how relentless and resilient we will be defensively and it has shown,” Jones said. “They’re doing such a good job of that and I think it frustrates other teams. We don’t let a lot of balls hit the floor.”



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]