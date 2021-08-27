Sachse surrenders 21 straight points in loss

It was a roller coaster of a game for the Sachse Mustangs.

Leading early, the Mustangs gave up 21 unanswered points to the Coppell Cowboys in a 42-28 season-opening loss.

Things looked good early, as Chris Talley came up with the fumble recovery at midfield on Coppell’s first possession. On the next play, Alex Orji found wide receiver Jamari Harts on a 50-yard post route to open the scoring.

From there, it was all Cowboys in the first half. Dylan Nelson led the way with 294 total yards and four touchdowns in the game. Two of his touchdowns came in the second quarter when he had receptions of 64 and 75 yards, respectively.

Despite being down 21-7 at the break, Sachse made a game of things when they scored three touchdowns after the break. Orji tied the game at 28 on a five-yard run with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but the Mustangs then turned the ball over on three of their next four possessions and Coppell put the game out of reach.

Sachse will look to bounce back on the road at Red Oak on Friday, Sept. 3.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]