Residents to vote on bond, amendments

Sachse voters will be asked to cast their ballot on four bond proposals and eight amendments to the Texas Constitution in an election called for Nov. 2 by city council.
The four proposals, listed as Proposition A through D, total roughly $55 million to fund
various projects, most of which involve Sachse streets.
Proposition A is an issuance of $23.3 million to fund phases 2 and 3 of Sachse Road. Proposition B is for $20.6 million to reconstruct Bailey-Hooper Road, from state highway 78 to Sachse road; Williford Road from State Highway 78 to Bailey Road and West Creek Lane from Sachse Road to Timbercreek Court.
Proposition C is $5 million for neighborhood street renovations including sideway work, drainage, and intersections.
Lastly, Proposition D is $5 million to design and construct an animal shelter.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]
