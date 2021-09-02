Subscribe

Sachse’s three keys to beating Red Oak

by | Sep 2, 2021 | Sports

The Sachse Mustangs football team is ready to rebound in week two.

After dropping their opening game to Coppell to open the season, the Mustangs travel south to take on Red Oak. The Hawks also lost their opening game of the season against Ennis, but scored a lot of points in the process, falling 56-42. They bring back 13 starters from last season’s nine-win team and are projected to finish third in District 4-5A.

Sachse faces a second difficult test in the non-district slate, here are the three keys to the Mustangs beating the Hawks on Friday, Sept. 3.

  1. Make tackles in the open field

The Mustangs really struggled to bring guys down in the loss to Coppell. Wide receiver Dylan Nelson was able to run rampant against the secondary, finishing the game with 246 yards and three long touchdowns. The going doesn’t get any easier against Red Oak, who has plenty of athletes to attack the secondary.

Leading the way for the Hawks is three-star tight end LaKelsey Johnson. The Baylor commit runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and caught two touchdowns in the first game of the season. Behind him, Jace Wyatt, Kentrell Anderson and quarterbacks Kendall Brown and Jaylon Robinson are capable of making big plays.

Sachse played well in spurts against Coppell, but can’t win if they can’t minimize the big-play opportunities for Red Oak.

