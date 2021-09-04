Subscribe

Sachse Mustangs stampede to 64-42 victory over Red Oak

by | Sep 4, 2021 | Latest, Sports

When Luke Keefer picked up his head, he saw an ocean-wide hole in the middle of the Red Oak defense.

The game was tied at 14 apiece still in the first quarter. Keefer had already scored once in the game and was primed for a second. He dashed right through the helpless Hawks defense, 74 yards for a Sachse Mustangs touchdown. 

That was part of a 37 point first quarter for the Mustangs (1-1), who stampeded their way to a 64-42 win over the Red Oak Hawks (0-2) on Friday night. 

Keefer rushed for three touchdowns, while quarterback Alex Orji amassed six total touchdowns and 431 yards of offense in the victorious effort. 

Sachse scored on all five of its drives and was gifted a safety after a punt sailed over the Red Oak punter’s head late in the quarter. Red Oak continued to battle throughout the game, even cutting the score to 57-42 in the third quarter, but ultimately Sachse and its 703 yards of total offense proved too much for the home team to handle. 

After the first win of the season, Sachse hosts Denton Braswell (1-1) next Thursday, Sept. 9.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

