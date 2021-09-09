GISD highlights Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month throughout Garland ISD campuses, and counselors are working to ensure students and their families have the resources they need.

Responsive Services Administrator Lisa Olsen said the district is planning several district-wide activities. Responsive Services counselors provide crisis intervention and individual and small group

counseling for pre-kindergarten students through 12th grade.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]