5 Loaves holds grand re-opening

5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse got a chance to be on the receiving end of a donation — and further their mission to serve more people in the local communities experiencing food insecurity.

Several residents, city staff, elected officials, along with the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, came together Monday, Aug. 30 for the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for 5 Loaves.

CARES Act funds donated by the cities of Wylie and Sachse, a portion of which was designated to help nonprofit organizations, provided the opportunity for the pantry to expand, adding additional storage space for its mission.

5 Loaves Director Audrey Wallace said that when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the pantry experienced a surge in usage.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]