Abbott announces special session agenda

by | Sep 9, 2021 | Latest

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sept. 7 that a third special session begins on Sept. 20, with redistricting one of the issues to be considered.

The session will include four other agenda items: American Rescue Plan Act appropriations, transgender athletes’ participation in University Interscholastic League competitions, vaccine mandates and exemptions for state or local government entities and a ban on tethering dogs outside with heavy chains.

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” Abbott said in a news release. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter for all Texans.”

From Staff Reports [email protected]

