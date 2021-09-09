Lady Mustangs lose in five sets to Plano

As the Sachse Lady Mustangs roster gains experience, their battles become competitive.

Taking on the Plano Lady Wildcats, the Lady Mustangs lost the match in five sets on Aug. 31.

Plano (14-6) came out aggressive during the evening with their outside hitters. Despite their hitting ability, Sachse’s defense was able to win the first set 25-20.

Plano committed 13 service errors in the match, keeping Sachse in contention.

The Lady Wildcats were ultimately led by Brooke McHale and Katie Kemp, who combined for 40 kills. They ended up edging out the Lady Mustangs over the final four sets, winning 25-22, 28-26, 13-25 and 15-12.

With just one non-district game remaining, Sachse now sits at 20-8 overall.

The Lady Mustangs are led by outside hitter Macy Taylor and middle blocker Favor Anyanwu. Taylor leads Class 6A in the Metroplex with 229 kills on the season.



For the full story, see the Sept. 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]