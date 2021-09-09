Subscribe

Mustangs fail to execute in loss to Denton Braswell

Sep 9, 2021

The Sachse Mustangs (1-2) failed to convert in a close game that saw Denton Braswell (2-1) come out on top 38-28. 

Sachse struck first on their second drive of the game, converting on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Alex Orji to Jamari Harts. Every time Sachse scored, however, Braswell answered. The teams were tied at 21 apiece at the end of the first half. 

The Bengals took the lead for good in the fourth quarter, when Jaylon Burton scored from 21-yards out to give his team a 35-28 lead. Sachse followed up by punting, throwing an interception and punting again to end the game. 

The Mustangs were led by Orji, who went 17 for 32 with 233 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception. He found Harts twice for scores in the game. Orji was also the only runner who could make an impact on the ground, with running back Luke Keefer out of the game. Orji ran for a touchdown along with 65 yards rushing. 

The Mustangs prepare to open up district play next week as they take on Lakeview Centennial Sept. 17.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

