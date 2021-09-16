Council approves city budget

Sachse City Council approved the 2021-22 budget and tax rate, amended the school zone ordinance and accepted the resignation of the city secretary during the Sept. 7 meeting.

Before approving the budget, council held a public hearing so residents could voice any concerns. Matthew Holboke questioned the budget, specifically the capital improvement projects on Bailey Road. He wanted to know the schedules for the projects. Additionally, he said multiple aspects of the Bailey Road project did not show funding sources which he assumed will rely on the bond election.

For the full story, see our September 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]