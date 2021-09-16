Subscribe

GISD offering virtual job fairs

Sep 16, 2021

Garland ISD is now offering weekly virtual job fairs to connect principals with potential candidates.

The job fairs are held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and operate in a “come and go” manner.

Recruitment coordinators Alex Rivera and Kishawna Wiggins said they wanted to ensure the district was doing something extra and creative to combat the teacher shortage that the Metroplex, state and nation are currently facing.

Rivera said they thought it was important to have a standing date and time for anyone looking to become a teacher in GISD and it gives a chance for the recruiters to answer questions someone might have who is considering a teaching career. “We talk about the different ways they can get into the classroom. That is what we need,” Rivera said. “We need teachers in front of the kids.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

