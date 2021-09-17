Sachse’s offense dominates in win

There wasn’t much the Sachse Mustangs couldn’t do to open district play.

Sachse (2-2, 1-0) scored at will in the first half on their way to a 56-27 win over Lakeview Centennial (3-1, 0-1) Friday night. Alex Orji led the way offensively, gaining 402 yards total and eight touchdowns in the win. Orji now has 22 touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

The turning point of the game was in the first quarter over a span of eight plays. Lakeview Centennial’s receiver fumbled the ball and set up a 57-yard Sachse touchdown drive to go up 14-7. On the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots fumbled again and the Mustangs scored on the next play to go up two scores.

In their two wins this season, Sachse’s offense has scored 60 points per game. They’ll look to continue that trend next week against rivals Rowlett (1-3, 1-0) on Friday.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]