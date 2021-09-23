Sachse’s three keys to defeat Rowlett

Last season, the “Hammer Bowl” was the game of the year.

Down 35-20, Sachse staged a huge comeback to pull within 35-33 of Rowlett but couldn’t recover an onside kick to get a chance to win the game. The Mustangs will look to avenge the loss this season, taking on the Eagles on Sept. 24.

Sachse (2-2, 1-0) is coming off of its first district win, taking on Rowlett (1-3, 1-0), who won their first game of the season. With talented players on each time and the rivalry trophy at stake, here are Sachse’s three keys to beating Rowlett at HBJ Stadium at 7 p.m.

1. Slow down Rowlett’s receiving duo

Ernest Thomas and Corey Kirkling make up one of the best duos in all of District 9-6A football. Combined, the two have 29 catches for 537 yards and all five of Rowlett’s passing touchdowns. Limiting the passing game for the Eagles involves slowing down these two.

Defensively, Sachse’s secondary has improved with each game. Leon Williams helped stabilize the cornerback position against Denton Braswell. Against Lakeview Centennial, freshman CJ Wells and sophomore Ivory Chester were instrumental in limiting the Patriots to 178 yards passing. Head coach Mark Behrens gave both players considerable praise.

The game plan for Rowlett’s offense is to get these two players the ball. Sachse’s secondary has to be up to the challenge.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]