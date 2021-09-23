Subscribe

Sachse’s three keys to defeat Rowlett

by | Sep 23, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Last season, the “Hammer Bowl” was the game of the year.

Down 35-20, Sachse staged a huge comeback to pull within 35-33 of Rowlett but couldn’t recover an onside kick to get a chance to win the game. The Mustangs will look to avenge the loss this season, taking on the Eagles on Sept. 24.

Sachse (2-2, 1-0) is coming off of its first district win, taking on Rowlett (1-3, 1-0), who won their first game of the season. With talented players on each time and the rivalry trophy at stake, here are Sachse’s three keys to beating Rowlett at HBJ Stadium at 7 p.m.

1. Slow down Rowlett’s receiving duo

Ernest Thomas and Corey Kirkling make up one of the best duos in all of District 9-6A football. Combined, the two have 29 catches for 537 yards and all five of Rowlett’s passing touchdowns. Limiting the passing game for the Eagles involves slowing down these two.

Defensively, Sachse’s secondary has improved with each game. Leon Williams helped stabilize the cornerback position against Denton Braswell. Against Lakeview Centennial, freshman CJ Wells and sophomore Ivory Chester were instrumental in limiting the Patriots to 178 yards passing. Head coach Mark Behrens gave both players considerable praise.

The game plan for Rowlett’s offense is to get these two players the ball. Sachse’s secondary has to be up to the challenge.

For the complete story see this Thursday’s edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Third special session begins this week

Third special session begins this week

Sep 23, 2021 |

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five items on the agenda including redistricting. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative...

read more
TIRZ pitched for Highway 78 improvements

TIRZ pitched for Highway 78 improvements

Sep 23, 2021 |

Sachse City Council heard a presentation from the consulting firm Petty & Associates on creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) along Highway 78. Consultant Trent Petty discussed the option in a PowerPoint presentation during a Sept. 7 workshop meeting...

read more
Trinity Regional Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Trinity Regional Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Sep 23, 2021 |

Trinity Regional Hospital officials, Sachse Chamber of Commerce members and city leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the area’s newest hospital last week, the first of its kind for Sachse. The grand opening ceremony was held Sept. 15 at the hospital campus, located...

read more
Superintendent explains ‘GISD effect’

Superintendent explains ‘GISD effect’

Sep 23, 2021 |

Garland ISD superintendent Ricardo Lopez detailed the “GISD effect” during his state of the district address. Lopez spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held Sept. 14 at Community BBQ in Sachse. The superintendent opened his speech addressing the COVID-19...

read more
Governor announced additional agenda items

Governor announced additional agenda items

Sep 22, 2021 |

Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional agenda items to be added to the third called session, which began Monday, Sept. 20. The announcement came Sept. 22 after Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying the items. The first additional item is...

read more
Council approves abatement, demolition plan

Council approves abatement, demolition plan

Sep 21, 2021 |

Sachse City Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract for the Hudson Drive Extension and approved the Economic Development Corporation’s plan to demolish several buildings in the Fifth Street district. During the Sept. 20 meeting, council also approved...

read more
Sachse’s offense dominates in win

Sachse’s offense dominates in win

Sep 17, 2021 | ,

There wasn’t much the Sachse Mustangs couldn’t do to open district play.Sachse (2-2, 1-0) scored at will in the first half on their way to a 56-27 win over Lakeview Centennial (3-1, 0-1) Friday night. Alex Orji led the way offensively, gaining 402 yards total and...

read more
GISD offering virtual job fairs

GISD offering virtual job fairs

Sep 16, 2021 | ,

Garland ISD is now offering weekly virtual job fairs to connect principals with potential candidates. The job fairs are held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and operate in a “come and go” manner. Recruitment coordinators Alex Rivera and Kishawna Wiggins said...

read more
Council approves city budget

Council approves city budget

Sep 16, 2021 |

Sachse City Council approved the 2021-22 budget and tax rate, amended the school zone ordinance and accepted the resignation of the city secretary during the Sept. 7 meeting. Before approving the budget, council held a public hearing so residents could voice any...

read more