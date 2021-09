Garland ISD superintendent Ricardo Lopez detailed the “GISD effect” during his state of the district address.

Lopez spoke at the Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held Sept. 14 at Community BBQ in Sachse.

The superintendent opened his speech addressing the COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively affected many school districts across the state.

For the full story, see our September 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]