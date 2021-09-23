Trinity Regional Hospital holds ribbon cutting

Trinity Regional Hospital officials, Sachse Chamber of Commerce members and city leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the area’s newest hospital last week, the first of its kind for Sachse.

The grand opening ceremony was held Sept. 15 at the hospital campus, located at 4750 President George Bush Turnpike. Opening remarks were given by Chief Executive of Medical Development Bill Persefield, who thanked those in attendance and those who made the hospital possible. Following Persefield’s remarks, keynote speaker Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman addressed those in attendance and retired pastor Mike Haynes dedicated the hospital.

Rice-Spearman said that she had an instant connection with Persefield when they first met and he shared his vision of the hospital in the community.

For the full story, see our September 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]