Sachse’s second-half surge leads to victory

Garland – Sachse (3-0, 4-2) scored 28 points in the second half to beat North Garland (1-2. 4-2) 42-34.

The Mustangs were tied at 14 apiece to start the second half when their fortunes changed. Keeland Lemar forced the punt on a tackle for loss on third and short.

On the ensuing drive, Alex Orji connected with Jamari Harts for a 92-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 advantage. Sachse led for good after that play.

Orji led the way for the Mustangs with 376 total yards and four touchdowns. His 10-yard score in the fourth quarter was the game-winning touchdown of the game. North Garland continued to battle, trimming the game to 42-34 with 4:04 remaining.

After burning some clock and the rest of North Garland’s timeouts, Sachse had fourth-and-2 from their 48-yard-line and elected to go for it. The Raiders jumped offside on the play and the Mustangs converted. Needing one more first down to win, Orji found Cam Gladney for the 14-yard completion to ice the game.

Sachse takes on Garland (3-0, 6-0) in two weeks after a bye week. The winner will lead the district standings outright.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]