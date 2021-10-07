City to partner with school district

Sachse City Councilmembers are partnering with Garland ISD, Rowlett and the city of Garland to form a coalition to better streamline communication between the district and the cities it serves.

During a workshop before the Sept. 20 council meeting, City Manager Gina Nash said GISD would like to unite the leadership of the tri-city area in which it serves with the district leadership to improve communication and cooperation.

Nash said the district voted on a resolution last spring outlining a plan to create a coalition and the three cities it serves. The board unanimously approved the resolution, formally completing the first step.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]