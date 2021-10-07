Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

​​Despite losing their first set in district play, the Sachse Lady Mustangs remain on top.

Sachse (8-0, 27-9), kepts its perfect form in District 9-6A alive, defeating Wylie (6-2, 16-16) 3-1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-21) on Oct. 5.

Macy Taylor led the way for Sachse. She had three kills in Sachse’s first six points in set one. Sachse scored 11 of the last 14 points to win the set.

Wylie responded in set two. Their defensive play limited Sachse’s outside hitters while Cherish Okpara made several plays. She led Wylie with 13 kills for the match.

With the last three sets ending close, Sachse ended up with the upper hand. Favor Anyanwu got the block and the final point for the Lady Mustangs to win the match.

Sachse will hope to keep their unbeaten run alive tomorrow night at home against Naaman Forest.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]