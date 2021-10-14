Penalty for illegal voting advances

The Texas Senate advanced legislation Oct. 5 to increase penalties for illegal voting.

The move comes shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott added the item to the third called session agenda.

The governor lowered the penalties less than two months ago when he signed SB 1, a controversial voting reform bill, into law. The bill changed the penalty for illegal voting from a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail but can also be resolved with a fine.

For the full story, see our October 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]