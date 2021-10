Sachse residents of Dallas and Collin Counties should watch for the arrival property tax notices in the coming weeks.

Tax statements on behalf of taxing entities throughout Collin County will be mailed this month, Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun reported. Statements usually go in the mail around mid-October.

Maun said, “It will either be [Oct.] 15 or [Oct.] 18.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]