Subscribe

Sachse girls win district, boys advance to regionals

by | Oct 14, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Lady Mustangs have seven top 10 runners on their way to a District 9-6A championship.

Running at the Wylie High School course Thursday morning, the Sachse girls team finished first overall with a total of 24 points. The other regional qualifiers were Wylie and Rowlett, who finished with 40 and 98 points, respectively.

In the meet, Sachse had all seven of its varsity runners finish in the top nine. They will all advance to the regional championship. The top three teams send their best five runners, plus any other runners with a top 10 finish also advance.

The top runner for Sachse was Anna Eischen. Dealing with a rainy and humid day, Eischen ran her slowest time of the season but finished second overall with a time of 20:55.1. She was 45 seconds behind district winner Liv Lambert of Wylie.

Behind Anna, Ella Eischen finished fourth overall for the Lady Mustangs (22:09). Other regional qualifiers for Sachse were Emma Katic, Madeleine Herrera, Ana Ortega, Madison Ramirez and Gracia Leonard.

Katic finished fifth overall (22:11.5), while Herrera ran in sixth (22:14.2), Ortega seventh (22:18), Ramirez eighth (22:33.8) and Leonard ninth (22:34.7).

In the boys meet, the Mustangs finished third overall, making them the last team in the district to qualify for the regional championship. Sachse finished with 78 points, behind Rowlett (73 points) and Wylie (17 points).

Sachse’s top five runners advancing to regionals were Israel Garcia, Lucas Carter, Joey Kelly, Logan Fivash and Carson Mcrae. Garcia ran in 10th place (18:46.2) as the top runner for Sachse. The top runner overall was Wylie’s was Nathanael Berhane. He crossed the finish line first overall with a time of 16:07.8.

Carter ran in 12th for Sachse (19:15.8), while Kelly finished in 17th (19:40.1), Fivash 19th (19:42.2) and Mcrae 20th (19:48.1).

Daniel Garcia also ran in 35th for Sachse and will qualify with his team. His run did not count towards the point totals for the Mustangs.

The Sachse Mustangs will run at the Region 2-6A Championships on Oct. 25 at the Jesse Owens Complex in Dallas.

For the complete story see next Thursday’s edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Early voting begins Oct. 18

Early voting begins Oct. 18

Oct 15, 2021 |

Early voting for the Nov. 2 bond and Texas Constitution election starts Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Sachse voters will be asked to cast their ballot on four bond proposals, listed as Proposition A through D, which total roughly $55 million to fund various...

read more
Sachse turnovers prove costly in shootout loss

Sachse turnovers prove costly in shootout loss

Oct 14, 2021 | ,

Garland -- Before the game, Sachse’s offensive coordinator Forrest Williams criticized empty possessions.  On the first possession, Sachse fumbled inside its opponents 5-yard-line for the second consecutive game. That turnover proved costly in the end, with...

read more
Penalty for illegal voting advances

Penalty for illegal voting advances

Oct 14, 2021 |

The Texas Senate advanced legislation Oct. 5 to increase penalties for illegal voting. The move comes shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott added the item to the third called session agenda. The governor lowered the penalties less than two months ago when he signed SB 1, a...

read more
SF-R to visit schools this month

SF-R to visit schools this month

Oct 14, 2021 |

Fire Prevention Week ended Oct. 9, but Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel will visit schools at the end of the month to spread the message. According to Fire Prevention Specialist Diana Navarrete, this year’s message is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” It focuses on the...

read more
Property tax bills coming soon

Property tax bills coming soon

Oct 14, 2021 |

Sachse residents of Dallas and Collin Counties should watch for the arrival property tax notices in the coming weeks. Tax statements on behalf of taxing entities throughout Collin County will be mailed this month, Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun reported....

read more
Sachse’s three keys to victory over Garland

Sachse’s three keys to victory over Garland

Oct 14, 2021 | ,

It’s a heavyweight title fight in District 9-6A.  Sachse (3-0, 4-2) takes on Garland (3-0, 6-0) as the top two teams in the District 9-6A standings. Both teams have explosive offenses, with the Owls averaging 50.67 points per game and the Mustangs averaging 47.17...

read more
Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Sachse defeats Wylie, remains perfect in district

Oct 7, 2021 | ,

​​Despite losing their first set in district play, the Sachse Lady Mustangs remain on top. Sachse (8-0, 27-9), kepts its perfect form in District 9-6A alive, defeating Wylie (6-2, 16-16) 3-1 (25-14, 25-27, 25-21 and 25-21) on Oct. 5. Macy Taylor led the way for...

read more
Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Students receive peak inside Wylie manufacturers

Oct 7, 2021 |

The woman approached Lone Star Circuits and said she wanted a job and would work hard, and then she said something else that she found relevant. She had a horse to feed. Steven B. Cole told that story about an employee's grit to high school students gathered in a...

read more
Student speaks against racist remarks

Student speaks against racist remarks

Oct 7, 2021 |

Racist comments made by one Sachse High School cheerleader on her personal social media prompted a fellow teammate to question the school district over an apparent lack of consequence. In an email addressed Garland ISD, Elena Arteaga, a SHS varsity cheerleader,...

read more
Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Pumpkin Prowl and other events return

Oct 7, 2021 |

With Halloween right around the corner, Sachse residents have several opportunities to fill their trick or treat bags. The Pumpkin Prowl will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Salmon Park. Festivities include vendors, a costume contest, a movie and a pumpkin hunt,...

read more