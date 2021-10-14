Sachse turnovers prove costly in shootout loss

Garland — Before the game, Sachse’s offensive coordinator Forrest Williams criticized empty possessions.

On the first possession, Sachse fumbled inside its opponents 5-yard-line for the second consecutive game. That turnover proved costly in the end, with Garland (4-0, 7-0) defeating Sachse (3-1, 4-3) 54-41.

In a game of the top two offenses in District 9-6A, the Mustangs took an early lead on a one-yard run from quarterback Alex Orji. He led the way for the Sachse offense, totaling six touchdowns and 399 yards total.

Every time Sachse scored, however, Garland had an answer. The Owls quarterback Cergio Perez threw for six touchdown passes and Garland scored on five straight possessions to take the lead.

The dagger came with 8:41 left in the third quarter, when Perez connected with Jordan Hudson on a 73-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-12. The Mustangs had cut the lead to 12, but the score extended Garland’s lead to 46-28.

Sachse will take on South Garland next Friday, Oct. 22.

For the complete story see next Thursday's edition of The Sachse News.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]