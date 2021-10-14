Sachse’s three keys to victory over Garland

It’s a heavyweight title fight in District 9-6A.

Sachse (3-0, 4-2) takes on Garland (3-0, 6-0) as the top two teams in the District 9-6A standings. Both teams have explosive offenses, with the Owls averaging 50.67 points per game and the Mustangs averaging 47.17 points per game. Both teams have two of the best quarterbacks in the district and some of the best playmakers.

All signs point to a shootout at HBJ Stadium on Oct. 14. Here are the three keys for Sachse to defeat Garland.

1. Double team Jordan Hudson

Hudson is one of the best two-way players in the country, but at receiver, he is a four-star recruit committed to SMU. He’s been the driving force to the Owl’s passing game, with 644 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

The Owls passing game has been one of the best in the area to begin the season. Quarterback Cergio Perez has 2,012 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Defensively, Sachse has seen a lot of growth in its secondary. Coach Mark Behrens has praised the development of James Adams at cornerback, while freshman CJ Wells and sophomore Ivory Chester have both also played huge roles. Safeties Levi Shirley, Kevin Courtney and Leon Williams will also need to add an impact. They’ll have a difficult task against this talented Garland passing game.

While Garland has plenty of options on offense to throw to, slowing down Hudson may be the key to slowing down an offense that averages over 50 points per game.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]