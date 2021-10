Fire Prevention Week ended Oct. 9, but Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel will visit schools at the end of the month to spread the message.

According to Fire Prevention Specialist Diana Navarrete, this year’s message is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” It focuses on the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make and what they mean.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]