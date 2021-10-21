Subscribe

Sachse High PTA member selected for academy

by | Oct 21, 2021 | Latest

A Sachse High School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) member will be the first Garland ISD participant in the Texas PTA Emerging Leaders Academy (ELA).

The ELA program teaches participants skills to become more

effective and successful leaders within the PTA and their communities.

Tracey Bergfield of Garland, a former teacher, is one of 12 PTA volunteers chosen to participate in the program. She has been a member of PTA since her son, now a junior at Sachse High School, was in kindergarten.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

