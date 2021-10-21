Resident inducted into fall of fame

A Sachse resident joined the ranks of Steve Martin and Jim Henson after recently being inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.

Each year, the hall of fame in- ducts five new members, and in an Oct. 9 ceremony held in Oklahoma City, Scott Whitfield joined the 2021 hall of fame class for instruction and education. Through his North Dallas studio, Whitfield has taught thousands of students how to play the banjo.

For the full story, see our October 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]