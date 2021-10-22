Subscribe

Sachse scores 42 unanswered in win

GARLAND – South Garland drove for six and a half minutes and hit a 30-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead, but it lasted just nine seconds. 

Alex Orji connected with Jamari Harts for a 57-yard touchdown on the first play of Sachse’s first possession to take a 7-3 lead. Sachse (4-1, 5-3) scored 42 unanswered points on their way to a 60-17 win over South Garland (0-5, 0-8).

Alex Orji threw five touchdown passes for Sachse in just over two quarters of work. Four different Sachse receivers found the end zone in the game, with Harts scoring twice. Luke Keefer also ran for a 29-yard touchdown on his only carry of the game.

South Garland scored twice in the second half. Tyreon Key accounted for 241 of South Garland’s 315 total yards and scored two long touchdowns. 

Sachse removed the majority of their starters after the first possession of the third quarter. From there, quarterback Grayson King entered the ballgame and rushed for two touchdowns and 90 yards. 

The Mustangs advance to take on the Wylie Pirates next Friday. The matchup will be critical in playoff seeding.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

