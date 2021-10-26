Sachse fails to qualify for state

Feeling good after winning the District 9-6A championship, the Lady Mustangs couldn’t keep the momentum.

Sachse finished 14th overall at the Region II-6A championships with a total of 389 points. With the top four teams and additional 10 runners qualifying for state, the Lady Mustangs 389 points wasn’t enough to qualify. They were narrowly behind Wylie (383 points), a team they beat in districts. The meet winners were The Woodlands (61 points).

Of the team participants, Madeleine Herrera was the top runner in 58th place (20:48.78). Emma Katic (21:19.82), Gracia Leonard (21:30.65), Ana Ortega (21:40.32), Anna Eischen (22:14.52) and Ella Eischen (22:17.18) also ran for Sachse, with Katic and Leonard finishing 73rd and 76th, respectively.

Anna Eishcen, typically one of the top runners for Sachse, struggled in the regional meets and finished 102nd.

In the boys race, the Mustangs finished 22nd out of 24 teams with 663 points. The top four qualifying teams were The Woodlands (58 points), The Woodlands College Park (97 points), Wylie (120 points) and Tomball (127 points).

Sachse sent seven boys runners to the event, with Israel Garcia finishing 112th (18:13.35). Carson McRae (18:42.09), Logan Fivesh (19:20.4), Joey Kelly (19:27.23), Jack Rose (19:46.46), Lucas Carter (19:57.94) and Daniel Garcia (21:11.99) also ran for the Sachse team.

For the complete story see this Thursday's edition of The Sachse News.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]