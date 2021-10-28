Subscribe

Principal wants to change lives

Armstrong Elementary Principal Brandy Schneider believes working in education is one of the few careers that positively impacts the community.

“Your heart gets filled in a way your pocketbook never will,” Schneider said.

Schneider started her career in 1994 and has been an administrator for over 20 years now. She was one of the first assistant principals hired for Sachse High School, a position she held for 15 years before becoming the top administrator at Armstrong five years ago.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

