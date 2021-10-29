Sachse clinches playoff spot

The Sachse Mustangs are officially heading to the playoffs.

On the back of three second-half turnovers, Sachse (5-1, 6-3) scored 21 third-quarter points to defeat Wylie (3-3, 3-6) 38-7.

Despite the slow start on the scoreboard, Sachse outgained Wylie 226-96 yards in the first half. The Mustangs finally struck on a 64-yard touchdown run by Alex Orji. He led the team with four touchdowns (three rushing), to bring his total to 42 on the season.

Wylie’s third quarter woes proved costly. A fumble from Adrian Bryant and an interception from Isaac Phe led to two short Sachse scoring drives to extend its lead to 31. Sachse’s final score came after a Wylie fumbled punt return.

Phe led the lone scoring drive for the Pirates late in the fourth quarter. He went 4-for-4 with 67 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Blake Fuller. Phe finished the game with 224 yards passing.

With the victory, Sachse will be the top seed in Division 1 out of District 9-6A. They’ll wrap up the season next Friday against Naaman Forest before the postseason.

For the complete story see next Thursday's edition of The Sachse News.



By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]