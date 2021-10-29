Subscribe
Sachse clinches playoff spot

by | Oct 29, 2021 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs are officially heading to the playoffs. 

On the back of three second-half turnovers, Sachse (5-1, 6-3) scored 21 third-quarter points to defeat Wylie (3-3, 3-6) 38-7. 

Despite the slow start on the scoreboard, Sachse outgained Wylie 226-96 yards in the first half. The Mustangs finally struck on a 64-yard touchdown run by Alex Orji. He led the team with four touchdowns (three rushing), to bring his total to 42 on the season. 

Wylie’s third quarter woes proved costly. A fumble from Adrian Bryant and an interception from Isaac Phe led to two short Sachse scoring drives to extend its lead to 31. Sachse’s final score came after a Wylie fumbled punt return. 

Phe led the lone scoring drive for the Pirates late in the fourth quarter. He went 4-for-4 with 67 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Blake Fuller. Phe finished the game with 224 yards passing. 

With the victory, Sachse will be the top seed in Division 1 out of District 9-6A. They’ll wrap up the season next Friday against Naaman Forest before the postseason. 

For the complete story see next Thursday’s edition of The Sachse News. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

