Council recognizes first responders

by | Nov 2, 2021 | Latest

Council changed an ordinance concerning substandard structures, amended the service contract for the Maxwell Creek Pump Station and recognized first responders who were instrumental in saving a resident’s life at the Nov. 1 regular council meeting.

Several first responders received HEARTSafe Hero Awards from Fire Chief Marty Wade for saving resident John Still’s life after he suffered a massive heart attack in his home.

Still’s son, Matthew, and wife, Sheri, also received awards for performing CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.

Dr. John George, who was on call at Methodist Richardson the night of Still’s heart attack, said that the first responders did everything right and were instrumental in saving Still’s life.

Also during the meeting, council changed the process in which the city handles substandard structures. Under the current process, a property owner whose home is considered substandard must make their case as to why their property is in disrepair to the council in an open meeting. The change would have the property owner make their case to a judge instead.

Director of Strategic Services Lauren Rose cited the public nature of council meetings as the reason for the change.

Council also authorized the city manager to execute an amendment to the service contract for the Maxwell Creek Pump Station for $127,300.

The amendment includes additional structure design to accommodate a crane, pump instrumentation and video monitoring.

For the full story, see the Nov. 11 issue of The Sachse News.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

0 Comments

