Sachse advances to area round

Nov 2, 2021

Momentum on its side, Sachse advances to the area championship round. 

Sachse traveled to Forney to take on Tyler Legacy in the bi-district championship round. The Lady Mustangs controlled the match, sweeping the Lady Raiders 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20. 

Sachse got off to strong starts in the first two sets, with Favor Anyanwu getting kills to open both frames. With the first set at just 9-6, Anyanwu controlled the match during a run with three kills and a block to extend Sachse’s lead to 17-7. 

Things were close in set three until Sachse found another run to go from up 10-9 to up 19-10. Legacy battled back, but it wasn’t enough to come back and win. 

Sachse now advances to the area championship round, where it’ll take on Waco Midway. The Pantherettes swept Killeen Ellison in their bi-district round match. The time of the game is still to be determined. 

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

