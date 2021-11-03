Bond election results tallied

Unofficial election results have been reported for the Nov. 2 election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, all four bond proposals passed.

Prop A, which is for the reconstruction of Sachse Road, was approved with 1,043 votes in favor and 447 votes against.

Prop B, for repairs on Bailey-Hooper Raod, Williford Road and West Creek Lane passed with 1,007 votes in favor and 484 votes against.

Prop C, to repair various Sachse streets, received 1,077 votes in favor and 415 votes against.

Lastly, Prop D, for the construction of a new animal shelter facility, was approved with 882 votes and 608 votes against.

