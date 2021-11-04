Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Custom designs for antique finds

by | Nov 4, 2021 | Latest

A local jewelry designer loves taking an old piece of jewelry and making it into something that her clients will cherish. 

When Kathleen Israel retired from designing jewelry for a local jeweler five years ago, she was unsure what she should do moving forward.

“When I retired, I thought, well, what do I do now? How do I reinvent myself?” she said. “The decision came down to, well I’m really good at this, why do I need to stop doing this?”
Israel decided to start her own business, Customs by Kathleen, which she primarily promoted on Facebook. 

The New York native has lived in Texas since she graduated college nearly 40 years ago and moved just outside of Sachse 30 years ago. 

For the full story, see our Nov. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Several area veterans day ceremonies in store

Several area veterans day ceremonies in store

Nov 4, 2021 |

Veterans, military families and anyone in the community wishing to thank those who served will have several opportunities to do so this month.  Sachse and the surrounding cities are hosting Veterans Day ceremonies. The Sachse Historical Society will hold its...

read more
City staff identifies state legislation

City staff identifies state legislation

Nov 4, 2021 |

During a workshop prior to the Oct. 18 regular meeting, city staff updated council on several bills passed by the Texas Legislature that could affect the city.  Amanda Chi, assistant to the city manager, first covered the session’s timeline. The regular session...

read more
Speakers rally against mask mandate

Speakers rally against mask mandate

Nov 4, 2021 |

Several residents of Sachse, Garland and Rowlett spoke out against the Garland ISD mask mandate and pointed out what they thought to be hypocrisy among board members during the Oct. 26 meeting.  During the superintendent’s report portion of the meeting, Ricardo...

read more
Bond election results tallied

Bond election results tallied

Nov 3, 2021 |

Unofficial election results have been reported for the Nov. 2 election. With 100% of precincts reporting, all four bond proposals passed. Prop A, which is for the reconstruction of Sachse Road, was approved with 1,043 votes in favor and 447 votes against. Prop B, for...

read more
Council recognizes first responders

Council recognizes first responders

Nov 2, 2021 |

Council changed an ordinance concerning substandard structures, amended the service contract for the Maxwell Creek Pump Station and recognized first responders who were instrumental in saving a resident’s life at the Nov. 1 regular council meeting. Several first...

read more
Sachse advances to area round

Sachse advances to area round

Nov 2, 2021 | ,

Momentum on its side, Sachse advances to the area championship round.  Sachse traveled to Forney to take on Tyler Legacy in the bi-district championship round. The Lady Mustangs controlled the match, sweeping the Lady Raiders 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20.  Sachse got...

read more
Sachse clinches playoff spot

Sachse clinches playoff spot

Oct 29, 2021 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs are officially heading to the playoffs.  On the back of three second-half turnovers, Sachse (5-1, 6-3) scored 21 third-quarter points to defeat Wylie (3-3, 3-6) 38-7.  Despite the slow start on the scoreboard, Sachse outgained Wylie...

read more
Principal wants to change lives

Principal wants to change lives

Oct 28, 2021 |

Armstrong Elementary Principal Brandy Schneider believes working in education is one of the few careers that positively impacts the community. “Your heart gets filled in a way your pocketbook never will,” Schneider said. Schneider started her career in 1994 and has...

read more
Fright local this Halloween

Fright local this Halloween

Oct 28, 2021 |

Sachse residents searching for a spooky good time do not have to travel to visit local haunts thanks to several offerings. After canceling last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sachse High School theater department will hold its third annual School of...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021