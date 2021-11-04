Custom designs for antique finds

A local jewelry designer loves taking an old piece of jewelry and making it into something that her clients will cherish.

When Kathleen Israel retired from designing jewelry for a local jeweler five years ago, she was unsure what she should do moving forward.

“When I retired, I thought, well, what do I do now? How do I reinvent myself?” she said. “The decision came down to, well I’m really good at this, why do I need to stop doing this?”

Israel decided to start her own business, Customs by Kathleen, which she primarily promoted on Facebook.

The New York native has lived in Texas since she graduated college nearly 40 years ago and moved just outside of Sachse 30 years ago.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]