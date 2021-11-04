Sachse advances to regional quarterfinal

For the third consecutive season, the Sachse Lady Mustangs advance to the regional tournament.

Taking on Waco Midway in the area championship round, Sachse swept Midway 3-0 (25-22, 25-20 and 25-14). Wanting to improve blocking and service, Sachse did just enough in the first two sets before taking control in the last set. The Lady Mustangs have yet to lose a set in the playoffs this season.

The Lady Mustangs victory sets up a date with the winner of Rockwall and Waxahachie in the regional quarterfinals. Sachse played Rockwall earlier this season in non-district play, losing 3-0.

