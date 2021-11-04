Subscribe
Sachse advances to regional quarterfinal

by | Nov 4, 2021 | Latest, Sports

For the third consecutive season, the Sachse Lady Mustangs advance to the regional tournament.

Taking on Waco Midway in the area championship round, Sachse swept Midway 3-0 (25-22, 25-20 and 25-14). Wanting to improve blocking and service, Sachse did just enough in the first two sets before taking control in the last set. The Lady Mustangs have yet to lose a set in the playoffs this season.

The Lady Mustangs victory sets up a date with the winner of Rockwall and Waxahachie in the regional quarterfinals. Sachse played Rockwall earlier this season in non-district play, losing 3-0.

Follow @TheSachseNews on Twitter for updates on the date and time for the next game.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

