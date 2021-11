Several residents of Sachse, Garland and Rowlett spoke out against the Garland ISD mask mandate and pointed out what they thought to be hypocrisy among board members during the Oct. 26 meeting.

During the superintendent’s report portion of the meeting, Ricardo Lopez addressed the mask mandate GISD implemented earlier in the school year.

For the full story, see our Nov. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]