Sachse High School held a small parade Nov. 5 as they sent their band to the State Open Class Marching Band Contest – a first in the school’s 20-year history.

“I could not be more proud,” Band Director Holly Taylor said. “They have been working so hard. Some of them since July, when we had our first drum camp.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]